Shorty (SHORTY) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Shorty (CURRENCY:SHORTY) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Shorty has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Shorty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shorty has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Shorty coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00149972 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00019259 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001732 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000372 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Shorty Coin Profile

Shorty is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Shorty’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Shorty’s official website is shortycool.site

Shorty Coin Trading

Shorty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shorty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shorty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shorty using one of the exchanges listed above.

