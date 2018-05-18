Short Interest in Vermilion Energy (VET) Grows By 70.9%

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,483 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the April 13th total of 2,300,161 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.
Shares of VET stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $34.38.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,481,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.
