Short Interest in Vermilion Energy (VET) Grows By 70.9%

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,483 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the April 13th total of 2,300,161 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Shares of VET stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1801 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 419.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,481,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

