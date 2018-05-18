Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Grows By 175.7%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,758,159 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the April 13th total of 1,363,196 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,429,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,727,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,923,000 after buying an additional 2,650,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,257 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,539,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,458,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,720,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF opened at $77.89 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1234 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

