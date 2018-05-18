Short Interest in Radian Group (RDN) Declines By 41.3%

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,486,969 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the April 13th total of 2,533,348 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,191,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, CFO J Franklin Hall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $292,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $728,822 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 703.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 496,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 434,487 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,842,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,582,000 after purchasing an additional 103,941 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Wells Fargo decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $24.25 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

