Short Interest in NorthWestern Co. (NWE) Increases By 53.5%

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,960 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the April 13th total of 660,054 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE NWE opened at $53.26 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.21.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $484,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $638,958 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,162,000 after purchasing an additional 751,896 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3,633.4% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 503,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 489,597 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 356,191 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2,336.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 258,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 247,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 201,565 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

