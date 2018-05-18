Short Interest in iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) Declines By 42.2%

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,967 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the April 13th total of 1,652,886 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,919 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of EWQ opened at $32.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 102,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

