Shaw Communications (SJR) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shaw Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6207367516404 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shaw Communications traded down $0.08, reaching $20.35, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 520,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,788. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.94. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 113.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Shaw Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

