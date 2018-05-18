SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,317 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,788,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,960 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 203,370 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 555,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 861,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of Kilroy Realty opened at $72.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.54). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin William Smart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $441,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,908,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,983. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.