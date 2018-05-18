SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Selective Insurance (SIGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Selective Insurance worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Selective Insurance by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 9,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $553,826.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $503,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,737. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIGI opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Selective Insurance will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Selective Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Selective Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

