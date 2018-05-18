Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Shares Bought by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,232,000 after acquiring an additional 580,154 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,487,000 after acquiring an additional 162,113 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,778,000. Finally, XL Group Investments Ltd grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. XL Group Investments Ltd now owns 817,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert purchased 77,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $2,808,166.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 78,763 shares of company stock worth $2,848,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $37.84.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.76). Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. equities analysts expect that Seritage Growth Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Seritage Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 230 wholly-owned properties and 23 joint venture properties totaling over 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

