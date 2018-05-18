SenesTech (SNES) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $0.30

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNES. ValuEngine raised shares of SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 205.29% and a negative net margin of 17,962.50%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. analysts predict that SenesTech will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech in the first quarter worth $262,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 81.9% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 794,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 357,877 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,424,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 345,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 210,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 122,534 shares in the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

