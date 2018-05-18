Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2018 Earnings (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Davis expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKTR. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.05 and a beta of 1.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $81.35 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.59 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,533,664.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $3,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 797,359 shares of company stock valued at $73,089,550. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

