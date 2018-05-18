Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CACI (CACI)

CACI (NYSE:CACI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CACI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $7.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.77. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CACI’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CACI from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of CACI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. UBS raised shares of CACI from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CACI in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CACI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

CACI stock opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. CACI has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $163.45.

CACI (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. CACI had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%. CACI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

In other CACI news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Asbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $3,771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,719,362.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,090 shares of company stock worth $3,939,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CACI in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of CACI in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of CACI in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

