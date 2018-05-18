Seaport Global Securities Comments on Scynexis’ Q2 2018 Earnings (SCYX)

Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scynexis in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Davis now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Scynexis’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCYX. ValuEngine upgraded Scynexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Scynexis in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scynexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Scynexis in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of Scynexis stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Scynexis has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Scynexis had a negative return on equity of 78.78% and a negative net margin of 9,450.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Scynexis by 63.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,868,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in Scynexis in the first quarter worth about $2,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Scynexis in the first quarter worth about $1,746,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scynexis by 222.9% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC lifted its stake in Scynexis by 60.0% in the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 141,500 shares of company stock valued at $237,155. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Scynexis

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

