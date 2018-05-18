Seaport Global Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Flowserve (FLS)

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a report released on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.72 million. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Flowserve from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on Flowserve and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Flowserve stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Flowserve has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $43.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Flowserve by 9,083.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,158,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,637 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $13,111,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $9,076,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,405,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,906,000 after buying an additional 209,038 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $9,007,000.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

