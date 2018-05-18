Sealed Air (SEE) Now Covered by Jefferies Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Sealed Air opened at $43.57 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 154.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sealed Air by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,950,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,213 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,498,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,490,000 after purchasing an additional 336,761 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,962,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,070 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,509,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,387,000 after purchasing an additional 193,674 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sealed Air by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,256,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,537,000 after purchasing an additional 249,574 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

