Seadrill (SDRL) Trading Up 31.6%

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) was up 31.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 672,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,282,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seadrill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Get Seadrill alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $183.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seadrill stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 868,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Seadrill at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.