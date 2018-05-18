Seadrill (SDRL) Trading Up 31.6%

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) was up 31.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 672,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,282,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Seadrill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $183.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.84.
About Seadrill
Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.
