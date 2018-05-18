Seabridge Gold (SA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of Seabridge Gold traded up $0.22, hitting $10.57, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,351. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 87.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 7.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 112,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

