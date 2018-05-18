Seabridge Gold (SA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Shares of Seabridge Gold traded up $0.22, hitting $10.57, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,351. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $10.80.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.
