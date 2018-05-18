Scotiabank Trims KP Tissue (KPT) Target Price to C$13.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered KP Tissue from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

TSE KPT opened at C$10.16 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.02 and a 52-week high of C$15.82.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.19).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.