Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,432 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the April 13th total of 667,322 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 80,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $6,630,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nazzic S. Keene sold 24,838 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $2,080,430.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International opened at $86.19 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $89.01 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

