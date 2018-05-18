Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Shares Bought by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF opened at $49.58 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

