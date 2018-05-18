Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $65.15 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $65,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 25,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,038,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,545.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,965 shares of company stock worth $2,893,243. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK opened at $75.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

