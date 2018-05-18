Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 706.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,287 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

NYSE:SLB opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $323,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

