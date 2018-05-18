Santori & Peters Inc. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Pfizer (PFE)

Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Centers of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 195,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 437.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 773,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 629,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,116.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,186,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,246 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 109,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,652,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pfizer has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $35.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $1,515,973.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,349 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,340. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.