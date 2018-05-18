Santander Consumer USA (SC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of analysts have commented on SC shares. UBS started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 157,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,807,000.

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,068. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

