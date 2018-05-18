Sanchez Energy (SN) Receives $4.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

SN stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Sanchez Energy has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $322.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Sanchez Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Heinson sold 13,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $49,115.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 639,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,634.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio D. Sanchez sold 13,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $49,111.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,291 shares of company stock worth $539,272 in the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sanchez Energy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 58,290 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Sanchez Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 77,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sanchez Energy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,280,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 573,043 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanchez Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sanchez Energy by 3,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,975,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 2,892,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.