Samuel Adams (SAM) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $239.50

Samuel Adams (NYSE:SAM) hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $239.50 and last traded at $239.05, with a volume of 1322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.00.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samuel Adams from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Samuel Adams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Samuel Adams from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Samuel Adams in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Samuel Adams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Samuel Adams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Samuel Adams (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Samuel Adams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Samuel Adams will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samuel Adams news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $79,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $959,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Samuel Adams by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samuel Adams by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samuel Adams in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Samuel Adams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samuel Adams in the fourth quarter worth about $2,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Samuel Adams Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

