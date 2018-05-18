Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €38.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($45.83) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. Goldman Sachs set a €49.50 ($58.93) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($59.52) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($50.00) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($55.95) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.97 ($52.35).

Salzgitter opened at €46.82 ($55.74) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €29.74 ($35.40) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($62.38).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

