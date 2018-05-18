SALT Price Hits $2.75 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00033883 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, IDEX and Binance. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $162.02 million and $5.62 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003812 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00713847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012287 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00053189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00181511 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00081675 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,878,319 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, LATOKEN, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

