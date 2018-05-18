Sabesp (SBS) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBS. ValuEngine lowered Sabesp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabesp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered Sabesp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sabesp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Sabesp opened at $7.46 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sabesp has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabesp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. analysts expect that Sabesp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Sabesp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabesp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabesp in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabesp in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabesp in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sabesp in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

