Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) is one of 233 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ryman Hospitality Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 14.27% 48.28% 7.00% Ryman Hospitality Properties Competitors 23.40% 6.62% 2.62%

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.18 billion $176.10 million 14.54 Ryman Hospitality Properties Competitors $797.45 million $175.01 million 14.22

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties’ rivals have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 2 5 0 2.71 Ryman Hospitality Properties Competitors 1631 8093 8704 241 2.40

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.04%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland, AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room overflow hotel near Gaylord National and the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, which is a joint venture investment scheduled to open in the fourth quarter 2018. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry, the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand. The Company also is a joint venture owner in Opry City Stage, the Opry's first home away from home, in Times Square. For additional information about Ryman Hospitality Properties, visit www.rymanhp.com.

