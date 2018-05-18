Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 1,715.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 1,350.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ryanair by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair opened at $109.98 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings has a 12 month low of $108.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryanair declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.