RTL Group (RTL) Given a €81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €81.00 ($96.43) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($86.90) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. equinet set a €72.00 ($85.71) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.95) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Societe Generale set a €75.00 ($89.29) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.94 ($86.83).

Shares of RTL Group traded up €0.30 ($0.36), reaching €69.20 ($82.38), on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078. RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($71.24) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($90.50).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

