Royal Mail (RMG) PT Raised to GBX 450

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 420 ($5.70) to GBX 450 ($6.10) in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMG. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 465 ($6.31) to GBX 500 ($6.78) in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 410 ($5.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.51) target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 468.46 ($6.35).

Shares of RMG stock traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 546.80 ($7.42). 4,287,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 367.80 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.80).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 45.50 ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.55) by GBX 4.80 ($0.07). Royal Mail had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

