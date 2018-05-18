Royal Mail (RMG) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.30

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.30 ($0.22) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Royal Mail opened at GBX 547.60 ($7.43) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 367.80 ($4.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 575 ($7.80).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 45.50 ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.55) by GBX 4.80 ($0.07). Royal Mail had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.48%.

RMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 359 ($4.87) to GBX 440 ($5.97) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 339 ($4.60) to GBX 420 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 605 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 410 ($5.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 466.15 ($6.32).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.