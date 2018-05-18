Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ag Growth International (AFN) Price Target to C$65.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Laurentian raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.38.

TSE AFN opened at C$59.10 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$47.08 and a 52-week high of C$60.63.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.29. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of C$214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.80 million.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.00, for a total value of C$27,500.00.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

