Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.20. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of C$10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.82 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.80.

Royal Bank of Canada opened at C$101.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.13 and a 1 year high of C$108.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,080 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.51, for a total transaction of C$110,710.80. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.37, for a total transaction of C$1,052,568.34. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 900 shares of company stock worth $69,558 and have sold 38,078 shares worth $3,866,839.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

