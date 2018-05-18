Rogers Communications (RCI) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,596,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $234,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,583 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,381,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,799,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82,518 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $154,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,019 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,278,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,112,000 after acquiring an additional 642,800 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

