Rockwell Collins (COL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Collins ended second quarter of fiscal 2018 on a solid note, with both its quarterly revenues and earnings having comfortably surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results remained impressive on a year-over-year basis as well. However, Rockwell Collins has to keep upgrading its technology, in case it loses out to competitors developing better products, resulting in heavy expenditure on R&D. Moreover, the company does not have a stable alternative supplier for certain goods or services, like liquid crystal displays. Also, the stock is highly indebted and operates in a highly competitive market. Nevertheless, the company continues to be the primary global supplier of communications and avionics equipment for both commercial and military customers.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COL. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $151.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Collins from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Rockwell Collins opened at $135.98 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rockwell Collins has a 52 week low of $135.16 and a 52 week high of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Rockwell Collins will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins in the 1st quarter worth about $4,380,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 182,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins in the 1st quarter worth about $3,277,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

