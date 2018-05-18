RMR Group (RMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $61.00 price target on RMR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of -0.20. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.43%. research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

