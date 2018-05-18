Rite Aid (RAD) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.69. 13,856,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 21,695,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.54 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 52,907,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after buying an additional 30,008,199 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,310,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after buying an additional 9,213,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,767,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after buying an additional 813,790 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,806,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,595,000 after buying an additional 2,349,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,818,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.