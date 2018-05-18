Ripple Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges (XRP)

Ripple (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Ripple has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion and approximately $359.37 million worth of Ripple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripple has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Ripple coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00008267 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Bitfinex, Cryptomate and Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003838 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000833 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00724582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012348 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00051525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00184332 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00083206 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Ripple Profile

Ripple was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. Ripple’s total supply is 99,992,233,977 coins and its circulating supply is 39,189,968,239 coins. Ripple’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for Ripple is ripple.com . Ripple’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripple is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Ripple Coin Trading

Ripple can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Quoine, Abucoins, BitBay, CoinEgg, Ovis, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMarket, Korbit, BTCTurk, The Rock Trading, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Fatbtc, Coinbe, LakeBTC, CoinFalcon, Zebpay, BitFlip, Gatehub, Vebitcoin, Kuna, CoinEx Market, Braziliex, Exmo, Bitstamp, Coinone, Poloniex, Bittrex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Kraken, Bitlish, BCEX, CEX.IO, Bitbns, Bitbank, Koinex, Cryptomate, Koineks, Qryptos, Binance, Mr. Exchange, xBTCe, Coinrail, Upbit, GOPAX, Unocoin, BTC Markets, Bitso, RippleFox, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Bitsane, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Bits Blockchain, Huobi, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, Orionx, OTCBTC, Ripple China, CoinBene, Bithumb and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

