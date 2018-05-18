Ricardo (RCDO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,040.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($14.11) and last traded at GBX 1,040 ($14.11), with a volume of 25007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($14.11).

RCDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a holding company engaged in engineering and strategic, technical and environmental consultancy business. The Company’s operating segments include Technical Consulting and Performance Products. Its Technical Consulting segment is engaged in the delivery of engineering programs and technology projects, together with environmental and management consultancy services.

