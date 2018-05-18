Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

RYTM stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.50 million and a P/E ratio of -11.27. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

