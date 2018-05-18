Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in KLX Inc. (KLXI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of KLX Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of KLX worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in KLX during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in KLX in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in KLX in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in KLX in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KLX by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXI opened at $73.11 on Friday. KLX Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. KLX had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLXI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of KLX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group raised shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KLX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

