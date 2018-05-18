Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Sensata Technologies Ltd (ST)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Ltd (NYSE:ST) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $262,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Sensata Technologies opened at $52.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Sensata Technologies Ltd has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Ltd will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

