Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,702 Shares of PS Business Parks (PSB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of PS Business Parks worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $355,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $569,963.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,559. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PSB opened at $116.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $116.19 and a twelve month high of $117.43.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.77 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. PS Business Parks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

