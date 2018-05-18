Revlon (REV) Given $20.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Revlon (NYSE:REV) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 113 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 target price on Revlon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Shares of Revlon stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Revlon has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $18.00.
Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. research analysts forecast that Revlon will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Revlon
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.
