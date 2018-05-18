Revlon (REV) Given $20.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Revlon (NYSE:REV) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 113 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 target price on Revlon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revlon stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Revlon has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $18.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. research analysts forecast that Revlon will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

