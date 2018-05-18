Reviewing MicroVision (MVIS) & Varex Imaging (VREX)

MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of MicroVision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Varex Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MicroVision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Varex Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MicroVision has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varex Imaging has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MicroVision and Varex Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision $10.89 million 11.62 -$24.24 million ($0.33) -4.88 Varex Imaging $698.10 million 2.04 $51.60 million $1.80 20.84

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than MicroVision. MicroVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varex Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MicroVision and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision -209.39% -421.25% -86.18% Varex Imaging 6.43% 16.74% 6.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MicroVision and Varex Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision 0 0 2 0 3.00 Varex Imaging 0 2 1 0 2.33

MicroVision currently has a consensus price target of $3.07, suggesting a potential upside of 90.89%. Varex Imaging has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.03%. Given MicroVision’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MicroVision is more favorable than Varex Imaging.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats MicroVision on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics. The company also develops a light detection and ranging engine for consumer electronic applications and automotive collision avoidance systems. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, and computer-aided detection. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital flat panel detectors, high voltage connectors, and image-processing software for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security screening at ports and borders, as well as nondestructive examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

