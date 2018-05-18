Reviewing Continental (CTTAY) and Meritor (MTOR)

Continental (OTCMKTS: CTTAY) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Continental and Meritor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental 0 2 6 0 2.75 Meritor 0 4 6 0 2.60

Meritor has a consensus price target of $28.55, suggesting a potential upside of 29.71%. Given Meritor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meritor is more favorable than Continental.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Continental and Meritor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental $49.74 billion 1.07 $3.37 billion N/A N/A Meritor $3.35 billion 0.58 $324.00 million $1.88 11.71

Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Meritor.

Profitability

This table compares Continental and Meritor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental 6.78% 19.32% 8.10% Meritor 8.08% 115.74% 9.08%

Dividends

Continental pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Meritor does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Continental has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritor has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Meritor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Meritor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meritor beats Continental on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics. This segment offers advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Powertrain segment provides engine systems, fuel and exhaust management systems, hybrid electric vehicles, sensors and actuators, and transmission products. The Interior segment develops and produces information, communication, and network solutions for cars and commercial vehicles, such as body and security, commercial vehicle and aftermarket, infotainment and connectivity, instrumentation and driver HMI, and intelligent transportation systems. The Tires segment provides passenger and light truck equipment, commercial vehicle, and two-wheel tires for use in vehicle manufacture and replacement businesses. The ContiTech segment develops, manufactures, and markets functional parts, and intelligent components and systems made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric for the machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, automotive, and other industries. This segment provides air spring systems, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, and vibration control products, as well as conveyor belts and power transmission products. It also offers design, functional, foam, and compact foils, as well as artificial leather for the furniture and construction industries, as well as automotive sector. The company also provides engineering, business consulting, and fleet services. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. This segment also engages in aftermarket business. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers. This segment also offers various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, Meritor Green, Mach, and Meritor AllFit brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

